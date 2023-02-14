Algorand Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $88.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,647,129 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,448,970 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

