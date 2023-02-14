Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Alithya Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of ALYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 13,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

