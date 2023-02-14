Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock stock traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $728.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,734. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.