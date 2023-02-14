Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

