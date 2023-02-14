Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Invests $370,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 1,728,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

