Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 488,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.