Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £19,921.92 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Singleton acquired 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,921.92 ($24,182.96).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:AWE traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.14). 836,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,507. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.20 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £652.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3,173.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.86.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

