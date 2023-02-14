Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £19,921.92 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Singleton acquired 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,921.92 ($24,182.96).
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:AWE traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.14). 836,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,507. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.20 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £652.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3,173.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.86.
About Alphawave IP Group
See Also
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.