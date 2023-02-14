Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.78 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
