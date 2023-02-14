Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.78 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

