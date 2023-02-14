AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys 161,913 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 6.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.11% of Roblox worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

