AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $207,000 in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. SmartRent makes up approximately 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 1.5 %

SMRT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,378. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartRent Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.