AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases Shares of 227,745 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,450.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

