Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,769. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
