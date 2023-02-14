Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,769. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

