Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Up 8.5 %

Alteryx stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.