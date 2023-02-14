Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519,744 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $63,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

ATUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

