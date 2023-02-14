AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44. 19,502,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 32,864,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

