American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

