American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

