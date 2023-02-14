Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the period. Amryt Pharma comprises approximately 19.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 9.74% of Amryt Pharma worth $43,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 81.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT remained flat at $14.62 on Tuesday. 49,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

