Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (ACGL, ADSK, AIR, AMD, ANEB, ANET, APP, ARES, ATO, AV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 14th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $257.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $93.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $181.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $165.00. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $146.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $212.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $195.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $88.00 to $108.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $52.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $151.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $101.00 to $97.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price increased by CL King from $14.00 to $15.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.00 ($30.11) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $86.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $78.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $217.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $221.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $190.00 to $205.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 120 ($1.46). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $116.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $378.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $87.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $71.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $95.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $160.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $160.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $170.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €25.00 ($26.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $272.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $3.00 to $6.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $16.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 765 ($9.29). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $8.60. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $15.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $37.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $358.00 to $361.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $379.00 to $383.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $182.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $228.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $120.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

