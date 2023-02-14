Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

2/10/2023 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

2/9/2023 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/24/2023 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2023 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2023 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

