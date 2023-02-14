Analyzing Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -12.75% N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 2.76% 8.42% 3.05%

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Absolute Software pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. thyssenkrupp pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Absolute Software is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Absolute Software and thyssenkrupp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $197.31 million 3.05 -$24.49 million ($0.51) -22.35 thyssenkrupp $44.62 billion 0.10 $1.23 billion $1.97 3.81

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Absolute Software and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 thyssenkrupp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Absolute Software presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 45.33%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Absolute Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Industrial Components segment produces slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for wind energy and various industrial applications. The Automotive Technology segment supplies chassis and powertrain components. The Steel Europe segment is involved in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Marine System segment deals with submarine and surface vessel construction and in maritime electronics and security technology. The Multi Tracks segment represents plant construction, powertrain and battery production lines, spring and stabilizer manufacturing, and the provision of technology for electrolysis plants. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

