Analyzing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.91 billion 0.97 $642.99 million $3.32 8.22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.57 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.65

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Amkor Technology pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 11.84% 25.47% 12.91% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 39.42% 23.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 4 0 2.67

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Amkor Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

