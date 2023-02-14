Analyzing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) & Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Ontrak -279.90% -183.58% -92.71%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.28 Ontrak $84.13 million 0.28 -$37.14 million ($3.38) -0.25

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Ontrak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lisata Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ontrak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lisata Therapeutics and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.79%. Ontrak has a consensus target price of $2.27, suggesting a potential upside of 163.54%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Ontrak.

Volatility and Risk

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats Ontrak on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. The company is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

