Analyzing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Sabre -19.20% N/A -9.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sabre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.16%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Sabre.

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 21.03 $14.87 million N/A N/A Sabre $1.69 billion 1.36 -$928.47 million ($1.50) -4.66

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Sabre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

