Andrew Sales Sells 1,250,000 Shares of AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) Stock

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3Get Rating) insider Andrew Sales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$126,250.00 ($87,673.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.85.

AML3D Limited provides contract manufacturing services to the aerospace, marine, defense, oil and gas, mining, and general manufacturing sectors in Australia, Singapore, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company produces metal components and structures through automated wire-fed 3D printing technology.

