Andrew Sales Sells 1,250,000 Shares of AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) Stock

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$126,250.00 ($87,673.61).
AML3D Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.85.
About AML3D
