AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

ANPC stock remained flat at $9.80 on Tuesday. 2,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,282. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.