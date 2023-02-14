APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $131.18 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

