Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.82.

APO stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

