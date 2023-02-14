AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ APCX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

Apptech Payments Corp. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of payment processing technologies and merchant services. Its products and services include mobile app development, secure mobile payments, enterprise SMS texting, website design, website hosting, credit card processing, ACH processing, and gift and loyalty cards.

