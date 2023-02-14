Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Stock Down 1.7 %

AERS opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Aquila European Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.04 ($1.11).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aquila European Renewables news, insider David MacLellan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($55,231.85).

