Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 605,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 381,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

