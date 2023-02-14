argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.31. 17,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,716. argenx has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

