argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.23.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.31. 17,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,716. argenx has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.54.
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
