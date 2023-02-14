Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Arista Networks stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

