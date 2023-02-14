Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.48 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $5.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004734 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,049,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

