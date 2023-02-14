Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 60,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,322. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.