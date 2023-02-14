Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head-To-Head Review

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broad Street Realty and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Armada Hoffler Properties 22.28% 12.02% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.60 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $284.08 million 3.93 $21.89 million $0.80 15.80

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.