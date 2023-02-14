ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $395,382.36

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $395,382.36 and approximately $440.26 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.34 or 0.28661486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.