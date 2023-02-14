Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.