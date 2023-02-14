Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

ARTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

