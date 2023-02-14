Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
