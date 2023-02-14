Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arvinas Price Performance

About Arvinas

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.