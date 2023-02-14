Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 93.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Generac by 499.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 116,333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NYSE GNRC opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

