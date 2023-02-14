Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

