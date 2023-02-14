Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.