AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.82. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 191,897 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Insider Activity

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.