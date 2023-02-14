Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ATRO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.22 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
