AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.8 %

ALOT stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 0.62.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

