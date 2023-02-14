ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $40.20 Average PT from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Cowen lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATI opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

