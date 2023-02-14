Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $5,137,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,830,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atkore by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atkore by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

