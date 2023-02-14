Atlantic Securities Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $154.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Atlantic Securities from $157.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ABBV opened at $153.73 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

