Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.